Analysts Anticipate Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.15 Million

Equities analysts expect Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) to post sales of $9.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.00 million to $9.30 million. Provident Financial posted sales of $9.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.24. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 19.01%.

Shares of PROV stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.86. 6,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,923. The firm has a market cap of $126.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.20. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

