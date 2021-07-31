Analysts Anticipate RH (NYSE:RH) to Announce $6.51 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect RH (NYSE:RH) to post earnings per share of $6.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for RH’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.15. RH posted earnings of $4.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full year earnings of $22.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.63 to $23.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $25.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.87 to $28.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RH.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.74 million. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on RH. Gordon Haskett raised RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RH by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RH traded down $5.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $664.08. The company had a trading volume of 291,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,977. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $666.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. RH has a 1-year low of $282.15 and a 1-year high of $733.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.49.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RH (RH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.