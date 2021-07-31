Analysts Anticipate Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.73 Million

Brokerages forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will post sales of $94.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $89.25 million to $100.20 million. Willdan Group reported sales of $83.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year sales of $416.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $402.05 million to $430.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $524.10 million, with estimates ranging from $478.20 million to $570.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $79.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.88 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

In other news, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 1,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $65,278.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 5,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $210,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,697.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,074. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 70,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Willdan Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,846,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 26,299 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Willdan Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Willdan Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Willdan Group stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.25. The company had a trading volume of 26,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,892. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.44. Willdan Group has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $516.33 million, a P/E ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 1.44.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

