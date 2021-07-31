Analysts Expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.71. CDK Global also reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 116.27%. The firm had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in CDK Global by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in CDK Global by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in CDK Global by 0.9% during the first quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 46,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in CDK Global by 17.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $47.99 on Wednesday. CDK Global has a 52-week low of $41.21 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

