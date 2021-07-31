Analysts Expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Will Post Earnings of $3.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.56. Costco Wholesale posted earnings of $3.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year earnings of $10.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $11.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.33.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $429.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $397.37. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $431.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,585 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after buying an additional 1,042,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,801,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,390,245,000 after acquiring an additional 154,594 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,036,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,127,880,000 after acquiring an additional 18,941 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,784,019,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,642,253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,836,800,000 after acquiring an additional 189,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

