Analysts Expect Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) to Post $1.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) will report $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings. Grand Canyon Education posted earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Grand Canyon Education.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $236.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.89 million.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 22.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOPE traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.37. 126,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,721. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $75.64 and a twelve month high of $115.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.71.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

