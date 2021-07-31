Analysts Expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.13 Million

Brokerages predict that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) will post $34.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.80 million and the highest is $35.45 million. Ladder Capital reported sales of $51.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year sales of $131.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.30 million to $131.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $203.21 million, with estimates ranging from $170.00 million to $236.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ladder Capital.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.69%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LADR shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Shares of NYSE LADR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.42. 700,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.67 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 129.93, a quick ratio of 129.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $12.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

In related news, CEO Brian Harris sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $50,591.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 609,306 shares in the company, valued at $7,299,485.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $35,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,664.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,575 shares of company stock valued at $424,404 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the first quarter worth $138,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the first quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the first quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Read More: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ladder Capital (LADR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.