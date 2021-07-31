Analysts Expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.27 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will announce sales of $2.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.13 million. Profound Medical reported sales of $1.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full-year sales of $14.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.21 million to $15.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $33.57 million, with estimates ranging from $25.74 million to $37.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 385.73% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on PROF. Raymond James set a $36.00 target price on Profound Medical and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Profound Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of Profound Medical by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,297,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,138,000 after purchasing an additional 602,797 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in Profound Medical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 845,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,032,000 after acquiring an additional 20,477 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Profound Medical by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 458,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after acquiring an additional 157,400 shares during the last quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC increased its holdings in Profound Medical by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 445,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after acquiring an additional 103,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Profound Medical by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 173,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 40,368 shares during the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PROF stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.15. Profound Medical has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $297.55 million, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.14.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

