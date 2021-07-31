Analysts Expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) to Post $1.48 EPS

Brokerages expect that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Regional Management’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the lowest is $1.29. Regional Management posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 117.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year earnings of $6.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $97.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.76 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.60%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RM. BMO Capital Markets lowered Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

In related news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 2,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $120,227.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,947.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,561 shares of company stock worth $718,237 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Regional Management in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 299.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 575.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 85.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regional Management stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.73. 55,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,888. Regional Management has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $52.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 24.85, a quick ratio of 24.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $549.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is 24.27%.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

