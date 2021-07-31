Analysts Expect SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) to Post -$0.70 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) will post ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the highest is ($0.64). SpringWorks Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.63). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.68) to ($2.84). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SpringWorks Therapeutics.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target (up from $124.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

In other news, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $2,731,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 43,928 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $3,342,481.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,284 shares of company stock worth $9,808,603 over the last 90 days. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $85.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.12. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $96.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -63.01 and a beta of 0.69.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.