Analysts Issue Forecasts for Renasant Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Renasant in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Renasant’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. Renasant has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.29.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). Renasant had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNST. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 1,074.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

