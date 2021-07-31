Analysts Offer Predictions for Alphabet Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $114.38 per share for the year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,746.00.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,694.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,478.83. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,765.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,117,461,000 after buying an additional 145,732 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,523,211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,160,892,000 after buying an additional 79,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,670,993,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,789,835,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

