Analysts Set Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Target Price at $91.33

Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.63.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

AWI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.18. 143,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.68. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $110.53.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $514,143.06. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,750,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,809,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,253,000 after acquiring an additional 26,014 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,387,000 after acquiring an additional 139,986 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth $100,370,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 356.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,157,000 after purchasing an additional 807,654 shares during the period.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.