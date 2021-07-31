Analysts Set Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Target Price at $17.88

Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.88.

ATCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Atlas alerts:

NYSE ATCO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.07. The company had a trading volume of 822,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,681. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.61. Atlas has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $14.87.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.22 million. Atlas had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlas will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATCO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 10,340.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.