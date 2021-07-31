Analysts Set CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Target Price at $24.50

Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTRE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CareTrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.62.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 8.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.81%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

