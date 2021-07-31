Analysts Set Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target at $12.20

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

GDDFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Goodfood Market from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Goodfood Market from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Goodfood Market in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Goodfood Market in a report on Monday, April 5th.

GDDFF traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.83. 22,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261. Goodfood Market has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $11.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

