Analysts Set Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target at $59.81

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.81.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $53.72. 16,465,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,780,964. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $217.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intel will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.