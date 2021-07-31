Analysts Set Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Price Target at $175.83

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total transaction of $107,367.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 86.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.4% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.1% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth approximately $497,000. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.57. 349,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,320. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $87.67 and a 1-year high of $227.65.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

