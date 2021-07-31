Analysts Set Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) PT at $2.83

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TOLWF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.65 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Trican Well Service stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.08. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $2.29.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

