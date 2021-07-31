Analyzing ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) and Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS)

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) and Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for ExlService and Digital Media Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ExlService 0 6 1 0 2.14 Digital Media Solutions 0 0 4 0 3.00

ExlService presently has a consensus target price of $95.33, suggesting a potential downside of 15.80%. Digital Media Solutions has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 88.44%. Given Digital Media Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Digital Media Solutions is more favorable than ExlService.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.3% of ExlService shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Digital Media Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of ExlService shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 87.7% of Digital Media Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ExlService and Digital Media Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ExlService 11.55% 17.92% 10.63% Digital Media Solutions N/A -21.41% 6.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ExlService and Digital Media Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ExlService $958.43 million 3.95 $89.48 million $2.71 41.78 Digital Media Solutions $333.38 million 1.46 -$8.70 million N/A N/A

ExlService has higher revenue and earnings than Digital Media Solutions.

Summary

ExlService beats Digital Media Solutions on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc. is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies. The Healthcare segment offers services related to care management or population health, payment integrity, revenue optimization, and customer engagement. The Travel, Transportation, and Logistics segment includes business processes in corporate and leisure travel such as reservations, customer service, fulfilment, and finance and accounting. The Finance and Accounting segment comprises of procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, treasury, and tax processes. The Analytics segment consists of driving improved business outcomes for customers by generating data-driven insights. The All Other segment involves in banking, financial, utilities, and consulting service

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements. It also provides managed services that help clients to access and control the advertising expenses; and marketing automation software as a service to clients. Digital Media Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

