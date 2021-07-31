Analyzing Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) & GTN (OTCMKTS:GTNLF)

GTN (OTCMKTS:GTNLF) and Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.6% of Omnicom Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Omnicom Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GTN and Omnicom Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTN N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Omnicom Group $13.17 billion 1.19 $945.40 million $5.05 14.42

Omnicom Group has higher revenue and earnings than GTN.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for GTN and Omnicom Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTN 0 0 1 0 3.00 Omnicom Group 1 4 4 0 2.33

Omnicom Group has a consensus price target of $76.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.05%. Given Omnicom Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Omnicom Group is more favorable than GTN.

Profitability

This table compares GTN and Omnicom Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTN N/A N/A N/A Omnicom Group 9.65% 35.92% 4.98%

Summary

Omnicom Group beats GTN on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GTN

GTN Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates broadcast media advertising platforms that supply traffic information reports to radio and/or television stations. The company through its advertising spots offers information reports, such as traffic and news. Its advertising platform enables advertisers to reach audiences in Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Brazil. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded by Maxwell Dane in 1944 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

