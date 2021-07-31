Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ABI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €67.18 ($79.03).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a fifty-two week high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

