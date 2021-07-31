Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €76.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has been assigned a €76.00 ($89.41) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ABI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €67.18 ($79.03).

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 1-year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.