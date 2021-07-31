Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. Acquires 30,000 Shares

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $126,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 935,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,939,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIX opened at $4.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $8.09.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 57,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,588 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

