Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Annaly Capital Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.11.

NYSE:NLY opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.8% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 111,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 984,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,362 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% during the second quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 406,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

