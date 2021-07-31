ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,667 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $368.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 70.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $345.44. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.79 and a 52-week high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total value of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,625 shares of company stock worth $556,200 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Bank of America started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.50.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

