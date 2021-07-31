Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $52.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Apartment Income REIT has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $53.97.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). Equities analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,118.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $345,169.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,491.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $525,916.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

