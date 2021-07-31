Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 942.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $70,417.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,118.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $525,916 in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on AIRC shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

Shares of AIRC opened at $52.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $53.97.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

