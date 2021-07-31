Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Apartment Income REIT stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,619. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $70,417.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $110,329.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,118.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $525,916.

AIRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

