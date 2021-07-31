Apella Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,415,000 after buying an additional 40,110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 243.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 8,503 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPUS opened at $98.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.07. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $98.90.

