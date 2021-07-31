Apella Capital LLC Buys 70 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,701 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 93.8% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 185.2% during the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.88.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $176.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $319.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.41, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $114.12 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

