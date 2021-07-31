Apella Capital LLC Invests $642,000 in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000. Apella Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Global X China Consumer ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period.

CHIQ stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.09. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 1 year low of $23.72 and a 1 year high of $43.90.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

