APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 74.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,900 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.06% of APi Group worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in APi Group by 419.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 861,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after purchasing an additional 695,556 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,546,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 63.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 94,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 36,450 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 16,940 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APi Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of APG stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). APi Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.28 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.