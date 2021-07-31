Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $165.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $160.00.

AAPL has been the subject of several other reports. New Street Research downgraded Apple from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Apple to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $156.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $145.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple has a 12 month low of $100.82 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The company has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.05.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 239,622 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 145,929 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 100,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 55,782 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 585,134 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,140,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apple by 1.0% during the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 44,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

