AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,113 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Quanterix worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 7,756 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTRX opened at $53.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.95 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.41. Quanterix Co. has a 52 week low of $29.72 and a 52 week high of $92.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 30.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Quanterix in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanterix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $96,302.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $231,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,703 shares of company stock worth $2,927,277. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

