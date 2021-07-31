AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 224.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,275 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 214.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 400,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,540,000 after buying an additional 272,919 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 104.0% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 16,256 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 188.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 152,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after buying an additional 99,488 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 214.4% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 90.0% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 5,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 14,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $873,307.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $89,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,100.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,569. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

VRNS opened at $61.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.15. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $75.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.72.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.