AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,289 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,387 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 330.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 793.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3,197.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $726,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,471.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 25,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $2,206,641.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 290,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,639,438.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,189 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,588. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. FIX reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $74.75 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $88.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 21.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.30%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

