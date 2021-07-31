AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 1,662 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 372.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.82.

In other news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $1,128,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,183 shares in the company, valued at $18,189,501.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $610,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 61,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,259,465.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 114,897 shares of company stock valued at $12,315,274 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BL opened at $114.39 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.20 and a twelve month high of $154.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.46.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.