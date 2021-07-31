Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

AQMS stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84. Aqua Metals has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $8.06.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.