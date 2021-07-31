Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.
AQMS stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84. Aqua Metals has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $8.06.
About Aqua Metals
