Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Short Interest Down 44.2% in July

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the June 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of APSI opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22. Aqua Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45.

Get Aqua Power Systems alerts:

Aqua Power Systems Company Profile

Aqua Power Systems Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes magnesium air fuel cells for generating off-grid electricity. It offers batteries; lighting products, such as flashlights, lanterns, and specialty lighting products, as well as magnesium power bars for its lighting products; first generation portable power plant; handheld, small, medium, large, and X-large power supply equipment; and power supply equipment exchange power bars.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.