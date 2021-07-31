ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Given a C$13.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 target price on ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ARX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on ARC Resources to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ARC Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.69.

ARX opened at C$9.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11. The stock has a market cap of C$6.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$5.53 and a 1 year high of C$10.75.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$518.60 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 1.1163518 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

