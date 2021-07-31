ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Issues Earnings Results

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.76, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 11.49%.

NYSE:MT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.24. 3,411,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,615,771. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.52. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.07. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is currently -32.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 98,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.