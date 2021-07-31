Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 4.53%.

AROC traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $8.61. 751,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,941. Archrock has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. Archrock’s payout ratio is presently 126.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $271,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 276,891 shares of company stock worth $2,681,532 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

