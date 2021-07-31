Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Position Cut by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Arcosa worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter valued at about $4,006,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 526.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACA shares. G.Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Gabelli raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcosa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

NYSE:ACA opened at $54.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Arcosa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.44 and a fifty-two week high of $68.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

In other news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $609,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,290.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $686,765.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,881.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,778 shares of company stock worth $1,532,051. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

