Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives $50.55 Average PT from Brokerages

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.55.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink set a $28.40 price objective on Arcus Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $31,625.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $26,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 18,287 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCUS stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.41. 308,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,483. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.27. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 196.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

