Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARQ-151, ARQ-154 and ARQ-252 for multiple indications, including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and eczema, which are in clinical stage. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California. “

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.29. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $38.49.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.20. Analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $26,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $57,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,445 shares of company stock valued at $325,101 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,201,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,562,000 after buying an additional 1,306,905 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,557,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,060,000 after buying an additional 782,543 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,428,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 656,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,990,000 after purchasing an additional 393,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $18,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.