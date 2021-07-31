Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) had its price target decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ardelyx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $6.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ardelyx from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen set a $7.70 price target on shares of Ardelyx and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.46.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 812.17% and a negative return on equity of 78.63%. Analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ardelyx by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at $2,184,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

