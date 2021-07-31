Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers. It provides shipping services to customers through voyage charters, commercial pools, and time charters. The Company provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. Ardmore Shipping Corporation is based in Mahon, Ireland. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ardmore Shipping presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.44.

Shares of ASC opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04. The firm has a market cap of $120.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.03. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

