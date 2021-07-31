Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

NYSE:ARES opened at $71.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.22. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $38.25 and a 1-year high of $71.89.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

In other Ares Management news, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $5,523,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $6,925,105.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

