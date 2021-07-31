Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 15.46%.

Shares of ARES stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.61. 801,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,005. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $71.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

ARES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush purchased 5,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.79 per share, for a total transaction of $300,181.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $6,925,105.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

